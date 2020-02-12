|
Calvin E. Bass FORT WORTH--Calvin E. Bass, 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnett Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Calvin was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Birdville to the late Clyde and Nora Bass. He was a deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church, Riverside Baptist Church and Oak Knoll Baptist Church. Both Calvin and wife, Dovie, moved to Fort Worth in 1954, and became members of the church in 1955. Calvin enjoyed gardening and sharing the benefits of Dovie's cooking with family and friends. Calvin was also an avid fisherman. He never met a stranger, and was known to many as the perfect example of a Christian man. He had a strong love for his God and his family. After being a truck driver for 50 years, he retired from Jack Cooper Transportation, with no accidents during his career. Calvin was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dovie Bass; son, Calvin E "Bubba" Bass II; daughter, Georgia Hines; grandson, Richard E. Hines; and two brothers, Don Bass and Earl Bass. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carolyn Smith, husband, Bob; granddaughter, DeeDra Parrish, husband, David; granddaughter, Jennifer Smith; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Parrish, Audrey Parrish, Callie Hines; sister-in-law, Louise Parkman; and brother, Clettus Bass and wife, Jan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020