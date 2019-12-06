Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Agape Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Earl Nance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Earl Nance Obituary
Calvin Earl Nance FORT WORTH--In sadness we are announcing the physical death on December 2, 2019 of our loving father and grandfather. We are rejoicing that he is spiritually alive and with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. SERVICE: On Saturday December 7, a visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Laurel Land funeral home in Ft. Worth. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. A Celebration and Memorial Service will be held at Agape Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Earl lived most of his life in Ft. Worth. Earl attended Wayland Baptist College to pursue his love of music, and later earned a Master's Degree from TCU in education. Earl taught school in the FWISD, and later became a principal of several elementary schools. Before teaching, Earl also served in the Army and worked in the FW police fingerprint department. Earl enjoyed singing in both college, church, and seminary choirs. Earl loved his family greatly and was passionately involved in their lives. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn and son Philip SURVIVORS: Earl is survived by his children Eric, Alicia, and Joel; by nine grandchildren; and by his brother Doug.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -