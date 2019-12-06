|
|
Calvin Earl Nance FORT WORTH--In sadness we are announcing the physical death on December 2, 2019 of our loving father and grandfather. We are rejoicing that he is spiritually alive and with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. SERVICE: On Saturday December 7, a visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Laurel Land funeral home in Ft. Worth. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. A Celebration and Memorial Service will be held at Agape Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Earl lived most of his life in Ft. Worth. Earl attended Wayland Baptist College to pursue his love of music, and later earned a Master's Degree from TCU in education. Earl taught school in the FWISD, and later became a principal of several elementary schools. Before teaching, Earl also served in the Army and worked in the FW police fingerprint department. Earl enjoyed singing in both college, church, and seminary choirs. Earl loved his family greatly and was passionately involved in their lives. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn and son Philip SURVIVORS: Earl is survived by his children Eric, Alicia, and Joel; by nine grandchildren; and by his brother Doug.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019