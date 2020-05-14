Calvin Hodge
Calvin Hodge FORT WORTH -- Calvin Hodge, age 80, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Monday May 4, 2020. CELEBRATION SERVICE: Thursday, May 14 at 11 am, New Fellowship Church of Fort Worth, 5402 Flamingo Rd. Burial: DFW National Cemetery May 15 at 10am. SURVIVORS: daughter Mearlean Hodge; 2 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Lonnell Hodge (Shelia); sisters, Mary (Napoleon) Carter, MD, Joetta (Rev. James) Taylor,, Travis (Billy) Dixon, Gloria (Eddie) Knighten, Betty Willie and Anneathia Small and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Fellowship Church of Fort Worth
MAY
15
Burial
10:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Oh sad my friend is gone.Calvin was such an humble spirited man and a good neighbor when i lived near him.May God comfort the family
Wanda Evans
Neighbor
