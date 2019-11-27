|
|
Calvin "Buddy" Jernigan IRVING--Calvin "Buddy" Jernigan died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, after 94 wonderful years of life. SERVICE: A memorial service to honor and celebrate Buddy's life well lived will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorial donations to a fund that is helping honor and keeping the memory and stories of our veterans alive, the Andy Fancher project at https://www.gofundme.com/f/AndyFancher or to the Honor Flight DFW at http://honorflightdfw.org/ Buddy was born in Irving, Texas, to Dewey and Lucy Roseberry Jernigan on Thursday, March 26, 1925. Buddy joined the United States Navy in May of 1943, proudly serving his country during World War II. After receiving an honorable discharge in February of 1946, Buddy returned back to his hometown of Irving. He was a former member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge in Irving. Buddy was a hard worker, with a big heart and was willing to help anyone he could. He is lovingly remembered for his compassionate and honest-to-a-fault personality. Buddy enjoyed motorcycle racing with his son, Keith; having a cold beer; and, above all, he loved traveling with his wife, Peggy, in their motor home. Buddy lived a great, amazing influential and inspiring life, so may you also be inspired by the words of Buddy's favorite quote "Don't let the old man in." Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Leroy; sisters, Dorothy and Lorraine; and first wife, Elizabeth. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 32 years, Peggy Jernigan; son, Keith Jernigan; son, Rory Hood and spouse, Lori; son, Milton Hood and spouse, Beth; son, Rodney Hood and spouse, Michelle; daughter, Kay Jernigan; daughter, Wendy Jernigan Allen and spouse, Robert; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other additional loving family and friends. BROWN'S MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Irving, 972-254-4242 View and sign guestbook at www-star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019