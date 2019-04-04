|
Calvin Kelley FORT WORTH -- Calvin Kelley made his transition Wednesday March 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m. Saturday Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1401 Meadowlane Terrace, Reverend Patrick Turner pastor, officiating. Mr. Kelley will be laid to rest in the Gospel Garden in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends of Calvin Kelley may visit him as he rest in peace at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, Friday, noon- 8.p.m He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of God are, his loving and devoted wife; Willie Allen Kelley, children Janice Smiley, Opal Mitchell (Sylvester), Pamela Kelley, Keith Kelley (Robernetta), Gary Kelley, Karen Lee, John Lee, Richard Lee, and brother, Joe Collins, 23, grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019