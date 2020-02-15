Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Chesshir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir Obituary
Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir FORT WORTH--Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow. Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stan's memory to . Stan was born in Sherman, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1939. He worked for General Dynamics and EFW. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Lonzo Chesshir and Sarah Jane Summitt Chesshir Tipps, and stepfather, Wesley Tipps. SURVIVORS: Wife of 44 years, Sandra Chesshir; daughters, Terry Hitt (Joseph), Alysia Hickman (Jeff), Melissa Smith (Shawn), Lane Ann Simmons (Jeff); grandchildren, Amanda Young (Richard), Brianna Gray, Jessica Gazaway (Shannon), Allison West (Spencer), Sanger Smith, Summer Smith, Sophie Smith, John Paul Simmons, Maggie Simmons, Lily Simmons, AJ Simmons; great-grandchildren, Finley and Felix Young, Hayden, Harley and Lydia West; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; and treasured friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -