Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir FORT WORTH--Calvin Stanley "Stan" Chesshir, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow. Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stan's memory to . Stan was born in Sherman, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1939. He worked for General Dynamics and EFW. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Lonzo Chesshir and Sarah Jane Summitt Chesshir Tipps, and stepfather, Wesley Tipps. SURVIVORS: Wife of 44 years, Sandra Chesshir; daughters, Terry Hitt (Joseph), Alysia Hickman (Jeff), Melissa Smith (Shawn), Lane Ann Simmons (Jeff); grandchildren, Amanda Young (Richard), Brianna Gray, Jessica Gazaway (Shannon), Allison West (Spencer), Sanger Smith, Summer Smith, Sophie Smith, John Paul Simmons, Maggie Simmons, Lily Simmons, AJ Simmons; great-grandchildren, Finley and Felix Young, Hayden, Harley and Lydia West; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; and treasured friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020