Camille M. Bolcer

Camille M. Bolcer Obituary
Camille M. Bolcer FORT WORTH--Camille M. Bolcer, 103, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Camille was born Dec. 8, 1916, in Astoria, N.Y., to Victor and Camille Bruzek. She moved from New York to River Oaks in 1960. Camille was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Bolcer; and two sons, Robert E. Bolcer and Richard G. Bolcer. SURVIVORS: Grandsons, Mike R. Bolcer and wife, Barbara, and Robert Bolcer; granddaughter, Debra Marie Whitfield; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
