Candace Sue Blissit ARLINGTON - Candace Sue Blissit, 69, went peacefully to be with her loving Savior Jesus Christ early Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at her home in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mission Arlington or National Right to Life. She was born January 11, 1951 and was welcomed by her adoptive parents, Jim and Renee Williams and brother, Guy. Candy was a graduate of Coronado High School in El Paso in 1967 and met the love of her life at UTEP in a survey of the New Testament class. They were married on June 9, 1972. Candy and Mike grew in their faith as young Christians and Candy began her career as a kindergarten teacher until they welcomed their first daughter, Elizabeth in 1976 and Jonathan, Deborah and Andrew followed in 1978, 1980 and 1986 respectively. She thrived at home raising kids and spending time with her best friends. Candy and Mike relocated to Arlington, Texas in '91. She resumed teaching and later became a bilingual pre-K teacher and retired from AISD after almost 3 decades of teaching. Candy had an enthusiasm for life that came from being rooted and grounded in Christ's love for her. Candy never met a stranger and she couldn't help but let that love overflow on anyone she came across. She shared her love of Spanish and the Lord with anyone who would listen. She will be remembered for her gentle, kind evangelistic heart that transcended cultural barriers. SURVIVORS: Candy is survived by her husband, Mike Blissit; children, Elizabeth, Jonathan and wife Lacey, Deborah, Andrew and wife Ashley; and grandchildren, Dakota, Sierra, Jasmine, Sarah, Kaylee, Lydia and Ava; brother, Guy Randolph Williams; her nephews, Eric and Dale; as well as her newly found birth family: brothers, Jack Eberling, Bruce Eberling, Ronald Reynolds; sister, Carol Ann Chase and their children; and many, many precious friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020