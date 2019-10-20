|
|
Candi Cantrell Kynard FORT WORTH--Candi Cantrell Kynard, 71, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Eagles View Church, 5440 W Bailey Boswell, Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Pegi Cantrell of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish Candi's memory are her children, Kerri Williams and husband, Brad, and Ryan Kynard and wife, Mary; and grandchildren, Blake Williams, Wendi Williams, Keely Kynard and Jack Kynard.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019