Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Candi Kynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candi Cantrell Kynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candi Cantrell Kynard Obituary
Candi Cantrell Kynard FORT WORTH--Candi Cantrell Kynard, 71, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Eagles View Church, 5440 W Bailey Boswell, Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Pegi Cantrell of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish Candi's memory are her children, Kerri Williams and husband, Brad, and Ryan Kynard and wife, Mary; and grandchildren, Blake Williams, Wendi Williams, Keely Kynard and Jack Kynard.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More