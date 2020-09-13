1/1
Carel Louise Hamilton
1930 - 2020
Carel Louise Hamilton
May 22, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Carel Louise Hamilton
Carel Louise (Johnson), 90, a resident of Hurst, TX for 50 years, died in Piedmont, OK, at her daughter's home surrounded by loving family. Carel was born to Haskell and Eva (Hestand) Johnson on May 22, 1930 in Hammon, OK. As a child, her family moved several times in and around Oklahoma where she attended Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. Carel met the love of her life, J.T. (Tex) Hamilton, through a relative. Carel and Tex were married at Capitol Hill Church of Christ in Oklahoma City by L.L. Gieger on July 13, 1946. They spent 56 wonderful years together. Carel became a full-time homemaker in 1956 when their daughter, Trisha, was born. They later welcomed their son, Mike, in 1962. Tex and Carel resided in Tulsa and Oklahoma City before moving to Hurst, TX in 1969. Carel was very active in Stepping Stones associated with Oklahoma Christian College while she lived in Oklahoma City. Tex and Carel attended Browntrail Church of Christ until Tex passed away in 2002. Carel then attended College Hill Church of Christ. Carel was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be terribly missed by so many until we meet again.
Carel is survived by her brother, B. Don Johnson and wife Donna of Floyd, VA; daughter, Trisha and husband Steve Sims of Piedmont, OK; son, Michael Hamilton of Saginaw, TX; grandchildren, Mitch and wife Claire Sims of Piedmont, OK; Larissa and husband Brody Hensley of Piedmont, OK; Josh Sims of Piedmont, OK; Dakota Hamilton of Austin, TX; and Tanner Hamilton of Austin, TX; and six wonderful great grandchildren, Kingston, Autumn, Emersyn, Hadley, Crosby, and Beckett. Carel is preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Eva Johnson; husband, Tex Hamilton; sister, Patricia Jo Brown; and grandson, Kenny Gaskin.
Viewing will be Thursday, September 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, TX. Services will be held on Friday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with graveside services to follow.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
04:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
