Carl Bennett "Benny" Poston ARLINGTON--Carl Bennett "Benny" Poston, 68, of Arlington, Texas, went to be with his Father on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a struggle with cancer. Benny was born in La Porte, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1951, to parents Carl N. Poston and Patsy Lee Poston. When Benny was 8 years old, his family moved to Lubbock, Texas. Benny studied architecture at Texas Tech University. Growing up, Benny was a member of the Lubbock Karting Association and was an accomplished go kart and motorcycle racer and won many trophies and awards. He had a passion for restoring old cars. Benny loved to fish. There wasn't anything you could break that he couldn't fix, there wasn't a job that he didn't have the right tool for, and he took pride in teaching all that he loved the things he had learned in his life. Benny was a great friend to many. He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. He was a quiet man, but when he spoke everyone listened. Benny was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl N. Poston and Patsy Lee Holman Cox. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of 22 years. He was a wonderful father and grandfather to son, Broc Poston of Arlington; daughter, Jennifer Brennan and her husband, Patrick, of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Rachel Roffman of Eugene, Ore.; his grandsons, Liam, Parker and Sawyer Brennan, all of Austin, Texas. He was a wonderful brother to sisters, Debbie and her husband, Mickey Pearce, of Illinois and Keena Lee Cox Harvey of Lubbock, Texas. KISER UNDERTAKINGS/ LONE STAR CREMATION Mansfield, 817-546-0108 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019