Carl Christian Christensen GRAPEVINE--Carl Christian Christensen was born March 18, 1937, in Dixon, Ill., to Lola and Niels Valdemar. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 1060 E. Highland St., Southlake, Texas, 76092. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 1060 E. Highland St., Southlake, TX 76092 or the Longhorn Council, BSA, P.O. Box 54190, Hurst, TX 76054. Carl spent his early life exploring the outdoors, while dedicating his later life to his family and his work with the Boy Scouts of America. A true patriarch of the family, Carl was a man of respect and tradition. He had an appetite for adventure and the endless meals that came with it. Carl enjoyed reading anything he could get his hands on and sharing stories from his illustrious past. He was the embodiment of what it means to be a scout, but, above all, he was a caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Carl was a great man and will be missed by all of those lucky to have been in his life. Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Christensen. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Shelley Rex and husband, William, of Youngstown, Ohio, Nancy Rehm and her husband, Kenneth Jr., of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Eric Christensen of Bedford, Texas, and Peter Christensen and wife, Michelle, of Miami, Fla.; grandchildren, Ashley and Derrick Rex, Paisley Medina and Christian Rehm, and Niels and Elle Christensen; great-grandchildren, Christopher Medina Jr. and soon-to-be, Ricardo Medina; brother, Charles Christensen and sister-in-law, Carol Christensen; as well as many other distant relatives.
