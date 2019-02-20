Carl Clarence Hennig FORT WORTH -- Carl Hennig, 91, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing. Carl was born December 19, 1927, in Coryell City to Paul and Hilda Hennig. He was the oldest of four children. He loved the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible and sharing God's Word. He was a faithful member of Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church since 1960 and served on the church council in his younger years. He retired from General Motors in 1993. Carl was called Papa by his loving family. He was very much a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and sharing his bounty with neighbors, friends and family, and fishing, including taking houseboat trips with his sister and brother-in-law where he fished from a dinghy towed behind the houseboat. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hilda Hennig; wife of 66 years, Fay; son, Gary; and infant grandson, Jeffrey Lynn Hennig. SURVIVORS: Special friend, Evelyn Martin; daughters, Sandra Hennig and Deborah Walters and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Jan Hennig; grandchildren, Scott Hennig and wife, Jan, Julia Snyder and husband, Bruce, Bryan Hennig, and David Walters and wife, Cristi; great-grandchildren, Tyler Raczy, Trevor Raczy, Jules Snyder, Codey Walters, Ashlyn Walters, Lyla Walters, Tristan Walters, Lana Hennig, and Savanna Hennig; sisters, Geraldine Blaschke, Pat Sundstrom, and Jan Stegal and husband, Alan; sister-in-law, Cleo Gohlke; brothers-in-law, Bobby Schmalriede and Billy Schmalriede; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary