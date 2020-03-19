Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carldene Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carldene Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carldene Morris Obituary
Carl Dean Morris MANSFIELD -- Carl Dean Morris, 58, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by father, Charles Morris and mother, Mattie Morris; grandfather, William Penn Campbell, grandmother, Lille Ray Campbell; cousin, Charles W. Brooks. SURVIVORS: Wife, Susan Morris; sister's, Margaret Bigio and husband, Ray Bigio, Charlene Fipps and husband, Mark Fipps; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. And a special thank you to Elisha and Mandy for always taking care of whatever Carl Dean or Susan needed.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carldene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -