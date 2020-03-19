|
Carl Dean Morris MANSFIELD -- Carl Dean Morris, 58, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020. Beloved husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Preceded in death by father, Charles Morris and mother, Mattie Morris; grandfather, William Penn Campbell, grandmother, Lille Ray Campbell; cousin, Charles W. Brooks. SURVIVORS: Wife, Susan Morris; sister's, Margaret Bigio and husband, Ray Bigio, Charlene Fipps and husband, Mark Fipps; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. And a special thank you to Elisha and Mandy for always taking care of whatever Carl Dean or Susan needed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020