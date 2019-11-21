Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
More Obituaries for Carl Burkhalter
Carl E. Burkhalter


1938 - 2019
Carl E. Burkhalter Obituary
Carl E. Burkhalter FORT WORTH -- Carl E. Burkhalter went to see his Heavenly Father on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Carl was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1938 and at the time of his reunion he was 81 years old. Carl was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and graduated from North Side High School in 1956, served two years in the U.S. Navy after graduation and attended specialized classes at TCU. Carl went on to become a well-respected representative in the corrugated tooling industry where he spent the majority of his career. Carl's greatest accomplishment was his service to his Heavenly Father. He taught God's love and scriptures at every church home where he served, including Metropolitan Baptist Church, Northwest Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, and his final church home Grace Baptist Church. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Burkhalter; mother, Tommie L Moore Burkhalter; and daughter, Lori Pucek. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 56 years, Jody Riscky Burkhalter; sister, Beverly Wills and husband, Richard; daughter, Kerry Jackson and husband, Ryan; son, Greg Burkhalter and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Autumn Berg, Andrew Pucek, Lacee Holton, Ashton Carnahan, Joren and Izzy Burkhalter; and great-grandchild, Callahan Vick.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019
