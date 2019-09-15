Home

Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX
Carl Edward Grosskurth Jr.


1944 - 2019
Carl Edward Grosskurth Jr. Obituary
Carl Edward Grosskurth, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Carl Edward Grosskurth, Jr., 74, went to our Lord Sunday, July 28, 2019. INTERMENT: 9 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. Everyone welcomed. Carl Edward Grosskurth, Jr. was born August 17, 1944 in Washington, D.C. Having graduated from Northwood High School in Wheaton, Maryland, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1963 and served over 23 years. Petty Officer First Class Grosskurth was a radio operator aboard P-3 Orion Anti-Submarine Aircraft and assignments included Lakehurst, New Jersey and Willow Grove, Penn. In the years following, his philanthropic endeavors assisted many in-need individuals around the Philadelphia, PA area where he last resided. Rest in peace Carl. SURVIVORS: son, Alexander Grosskurth, Philadelphia, PA; daugher, Veronica Grosskurth, Telford, PA; sister, Marion Ponton, Rehoboth Beach, Dela.; brother, Paul, Fort Worth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
