Carl Edwin Lawrence Warner, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Carl Edwin Lawrence Warner, Sr., 75, transitioned from time into eternity on Thursday, February 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue; the Reverend William Timothy Glynn, Pastor/Eulogist; You may visit Mr. Warner from Noon to 4 p.m., Friday, at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the church. Mr. Warner served as the President of Dappers Social Club and had served as President and Vice-President of the Teamsters National Black Caucus Association. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his Loving Wife of 34 years, Mrs. Debra Warner; his father, Andrew Warner; his children, Demear Warner, Derron Anderson, John Carl, Brandy Johnson, Kenyatta Cooper and Carl Warner, II; his sisters, Dorothy Solomon (Luvester) and Carla Warner; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019