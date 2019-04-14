Carl Ernest Lehman Jr. FORT WORTH--Carl Ernest Lehman Jr., 72, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel, 1221 E. Division St., Arlington, Texas, 76011. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood-Arlington Chapel, prior to the service. Carl was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Hill County, Texas, to Carl and Agnes Lehman. He attended Hill High School until 1964, followed by service in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1976 with three tours in Vietnam. Carl was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant with Combat Action Ribbon, 1 Star Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, 2 Star Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with devices, Republic of Viet Nam Meritorious Unit Commendation, Rifle Expert Badge, and Pistol Expert Badge. He joined the Arlington Police Department (APD) in 1978 as patrol officer quickly moving into the motorcycle patrol division, which he loved dearly. Carl always had a smile on his motorcycle. He retired from the APD as a liason after 25 years of dedicated service. His most notable achievement was keeping his three sons out of trouble. Carl had a great appreciation for firearms, motorcycles, and hunting, but spent most of his time providing for and spending time with his family. Post retirement Carl enjoyed spending more time with his children and grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his two sisters, Barbara Turner and Ruth Nors. SURVIVORS: Carl is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Chance, Carl, and Brett; their wives, Kristi, Nikki, and Callie; four grandchildren; sister, Judy Schultz; niece, Christy Figuerro.



