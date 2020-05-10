Carl Eugene Martin AZLE--Friend to everyone he met and proud patriarch of our loving family, Carl Eugene Martin, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Eugene served in the U.S Army 1949-1952, and afterwards he performed many jobs providing for his family. Eugene retired as owner of Lake Worth Fence Company, which he utilized the proceeds to serve his family and community. SURVIVORS: His spirit lives on in his wife, Loraine; daughter, Deborah Reppert and husband, Russell Reppert; granddaughter, Erica Darnell and husband, Todd Darnell; grandson, Richard DeBock; great-grandchildren, Tristan Darnell and Zoe Lynn Mancino.