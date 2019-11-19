|
Carl Garrett Willis CONWAY, ARK.--Reverend Carl Garrett Willis, 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Conway, Ark., surrounded by his beloved family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, Ark. Visitation: 9 a.m. before the service. Graveside service: 3 p.m. in Memory Gardens in Hope, Ark. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview St., Greenbrier, Ark., 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: May be made to LifeWord Ministries, 611 Locust St., Conway, AR 72034. He was born May 20, 1933, in Wheaton, Mo., to John Garrett Willis and Georgia Willis. He was the oldest of four children. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior at age 18 and immediately knew God was calling him to the ministry. He started his ministry at age 18 and continued to preach and pastor for 57 years until his retirement in 2008. He presented the Gospel with great enthusiasm and had an amazing knowledge of the Bible, which was evident in his messages. He pastored eight churches in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. His last pastorate was at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, from 1977-2008 and he served as pastor emeritus until 2014 until his move to Conway. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 19 and served as a crew chief on a B-47 bomber for four years. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and one sister, Mary Snell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia, of the home; son, Gary Willis (Janette) of Conway; daughter, Linda Knight of Midlothian, Texas; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Thomas, Ryan Knight, Kirby (Taylor) Willis, Ross (Bailey) Knight, Raquel Knight; four great-granddaughters; brother, James (Betty) Willis; sister, Faye (Don) Kunze; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. BISHOP-CRITES FUNERAL HOME Greenbriar, Ark., 501-679-4400 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019