Carl Gene Patterson
December 24, 1933 - October 6, 2020
Granbury, Texas - Carl Gene Patterson, of Granbury, Texas passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1933 in Allen, Oklahoma to Eldene Powell and Carl Haskell Patterson. He was raised in Ada by his grandparents W.A. and Dora Patterson. He served in the U.S. Air Force, owned Sizzler Steakhouse/Carl's since 1968, came to faith in Jesus in his mid 40's and spent many happy years living in Hurst, Texas and Southlake, Texas. He loved hosting friends and family at the lake, telling stories, laughing and grilling everyone's favorite tenderloin. Carl is survived by wife Cheryl Patterson, son Vance Patterson and wife Lauren, daughter Lynn Fisher and husband Doug, daughter Melanie Lavender and husband Mike, daughter Tracy Puckett; grandchildren Connor Patterson and wife Grace, Cicely Booton and husband John Michael, Parker Fisher and wife Bailey, Hannah Bost and husband Jacob, Catherine Patterson, Abigail, Emma and Nora Lavender; great grandchildren Lucas Patterson and baby Fisher coming in April; brother Jim Storey and wife Bonnie, sister Jerry Lynn Beesley and husband Jim, cousin Gloria Firquain and husband Bill, brother-in-law Dana Bayne, numerous nieces and nephews. The viewing will be at Bluebonnet Hills on October 10 at 11:30. The private Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 and streamed online. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bended Knee International. If you wish to send flowers please contact Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566 or http://www.liliumflorals.com