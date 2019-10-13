|
Carl H. Fair COVINGTON--Carl H. Fair, 95, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Carl was born April 14, 1924, the ninth of 13 children in Dawson County, Texas. He graduated from Union High School and then went on to serve in the Navy Seabees during World War II in Guam. In 1947 he married Nina Drummond, and they were happily married for 71 years having four children. In 1984, they moved to Covington, Texas. Carl retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 32 years and raised cattle. He served as an elder at the Covington Church of Christ. Carl was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Fair. SURVIVORS: Wife of 71 years, Nina Fair; sons, David Fair and wife, Linda, Rusty Fair and wife, Kay, Phillip Fair and wife, Michelle; daughter, Louise Cole and husband, Robert; brother, Vernon and wife, Pat; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019