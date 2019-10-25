|
Carl John Franklin HURST -- Carl John Franklin "Papa", 78, passed away on October 20, 2019 in Hurst. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. He was born on May 21, 1941 to Carl Worley Franklin and Johnnie Fitzgerald, both of which preceded him in death. Carl attended and graduated from Haltom High School, and is a college graduate of The University of Texas at Arlington, and later received Master's degrees from Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University. He worked in Telecommunications for Southwestern Bell for 25 years. Carl enjoyed playing tennis, jogging, and playing the guitar. SURVIVORS: Carl is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gloria; three sons, Jason Franklin, Robby Wilson, Dale Wilson; his brothers, Danny and Scotty; his grandchildren, Shiloh Hernandez, Tanner Wilson, Alicia Wilson, Morgan Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019