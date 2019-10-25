Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl John Franklin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl John Franklin Obituary
Carl John Franklin HURST -- Carl John Franklin "Papa", 78, passed away on October 20, 2019 in Hurst. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. He was born on May 21, 1941 to Carl Worley Franklin and Johnnie Fitzgerald, both of which preceded him in death. Carl attended and graduated from Haltom High School, and is a college graduate of The University of Texas at Arlington, and later received Master's degrees from Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University. He worked in Telecommunications for Southwestern Bell for 25 years. Carl enjoyed playing tennis, jogging, and playing the guitar. SURVIVORS: Carl is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Gloria; three sons, Jason Franklin, Robby Wilson, Dale Wilson; his brothers, Danny and Scotty; his grandchildren, Shiloh Hernandez, Tanner Wilson, Alicia Wilson, Morgan Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now