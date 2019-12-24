Home

Carl Mark Hinrichs FORT WORTH--Carl Mark Hinrichs, 60, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Road, Fort Worth, 76116. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook. Mark retired from Lockheed Martin after 29 years. He was a devout Christian and devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please see winscottfuneral.com. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Marlene Hinrichs; daughters, Christina Hinrichs and Catherine Duarte; brother, Eric Hinrichs; and grandchildren, Carl, Helen, Hayden and Harper.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 24, 2019
