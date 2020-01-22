|
Carl Ray Turney WEATHERFORD--Carl Ray Turney, 75, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Graveside service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Temple Masonic Cemetery, Temple, Okla. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church for Meals for Mambrino and/or Vacation Bible School. Carl was born Feb. 28, 1944, in Temple, Okla., to Clyde and Sybil Turney. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Carl was a dedicated technician at Western Electric, and he owned and operated two donut shops in Weatherford. Carl loved trading livestock, playing golf and, most of all, giving people a hard time. He was an active member of Southside Baptist Church of Granbury. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Sybil Burton Turney, and son-in-law, Darryl Snider. SURVIVORS: Carl is survived by his daughter, Felesha Turney Smith and husband, David Smith, of Evergreen, Colo.; life partner of 25 years, Carla Conrad Edwards and family, Shawna, James, Joseph and Kaleb; sisters, Essie Lucas and Sissie Allen; brother, Charles Turney and wife, Gail; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Biscuits.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020