Carl Ross Tillman

Carl Ross Tillman Obituary
Carl Ross Tillman CARROLLTON -- Carl Ross Tillman, age 92, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, July 19 at Conservatory at Plano. Carl was born at Bear, Arkansas, the son of Guy Arvid Tillman, Sr. and Katherine Maddox Tillman. He was preceded in death by wife Mary Dell Koepp Tillman, his parents and brothers, Guy A. Tillman, Jr., Morris Tillman, and Joe Tillman. He was a member of Lake Highlands United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: two sons, Chris Tillman of Fort Worth, Gregg Tillman and wife, Kelle of Aledo; grandchildren, Mary Taylor, Carter, and Gracie Tillman; wife, Nell Tillman and children; and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
