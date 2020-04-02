|
|
Carl "Doc" Wegener BURLESON--Carl "Doc" Wegener 12/11/39 ~ 3/27/2020 SERVICE: The family will hold a private memorial and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Doc was a loving husband and father, an adoring Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught us generosity, kindness, empathy and devotion to family. Doc's greatest joy was his family. He made wonderful memories for us to cherish and never forgot to say "I love you" after every visit or phone call. Doc was a kind soul who lived a life of no regrets and he made us better people by being in our lives. Doc was greeted in heaven by parents, Margaret and Carl; brothers, Mike and Wally; and faithful dog, Maggie. SURVIVORS: Missing him forever are wife of 56 years, Mel; daughter, Lynn (David); Patrick (Dawn); grandkids, Sarah (Phillip), Ashley (Rob) and Jake; great-grandkids, Bryce, Sydney, Easton and Carlie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020