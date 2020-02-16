Home

Carla Ann Ciuba CROWLEY--Carla Ann Dalpiaz Ciuba of Crowley, Texas, passed away Thursdsay, Feb. 6, 2020. SERVICE: Carla will be memorialized in Colorado at a later date. MEMORIALS:Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends, or by contribution to the Carla Ciuba Memorial at http://act.alz.org/goto/carla_ciuba. Carla was born in Canon City, Colo., on Nov. 23, 1955, and spent much of her life in Colorado; she relocated to Texas with her husband and daughter in 1998. Carla's passions included interior design, crafting, reading, and spoiling her granddaughters every chance she got. Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ciuba; her father and mother, John and Jeane Dalpiaz; and her mother- and father-in law, Ted and Shirley Ciuba. SURVIVORS: Her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Glen Coultas; her granddaughters, Bailey and Madelyn; her loving sisters and brothers; and numerous other dear family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
