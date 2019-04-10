Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmaleta Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmaleta Bishop Loyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmaleta Bishop Loyd Obituary
Carmaleta Bishop Loyd FORT WORTH--Carmaleta Bishop Loyd, 77, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington, with Rev. Bobby Bridges officiating. Carmaleta was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Childress, Texas, to George Bishop and Grace Spinks Bishop. She was raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. She retired as a bindry worker from Taylor Publishing Co. in Dallas. Carmaleta was preceded in death by her husband, James Lowell Loyd. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Deirdre Hollaway and husband, Brad; brother, Tommy Bishop; sister, Juanita Osborn and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Brady Hollaway and wife, Amanda, and Whitney Hollaway Burge and husband, Matt; and three great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.