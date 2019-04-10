|
Carmaleta Bishop Loyd FORT WORTH--Carmaleta Bishop Loyd, 77, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington, with Rev. Bobby Bridges officiating. Carmaleta was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Childress, Texas, to George Bishop and Grace Spinks Bishop. She was raised in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School. She retired as a bindry worker from Taylor Publishing Co. in Dallas. Carmaleta was preceded in death by her husband, James Lowell Loyd. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Deirdre Hollaway and husband, Brad; brother, Tommy Bishop; sister, Juanita Osborn and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Brady Hollaway and wife, Amanda, and Whitney Hollaway Burge and husband, Matt; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019