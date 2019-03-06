|
Carmela Angline "Millie" Anzalaco MANSFIELD--Carmela Angeline "Millie" Anzalaco, 93, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Dallas. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment: 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to s. Millie was born Dec. 26, 1925, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Alfonso Christopher and Julia D'Amore Christopher. She had lived in the Arlington and Mansfield areas since 1983. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish. Millie loved cooking and working puzzles. Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Angelo Michael Anzalaco. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Diane Frazier and husband, Ronnie, Angela Pyjas and husband, Tony, and Maria Scott and husband, Robert; sister, Julia Calamita; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019