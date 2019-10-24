|
Carmen Barrientes FORT WORTH -- Carmen B. Barrientes, 86, took her final trip, around the sun on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, as she broke free, and headed towards eternity to join her beloved husband, Benjamin V. Barrientes, who preceded her on Feb. 14, 1993. MEMORIALS: Please make donations in her memory to the . Carmen was born in Fort Worth and was a lifelong resident. Over a period, she was employed at Dickson & Jenkins, Ladd's Uniform, Alta Mesa Nursing Home, and retired from Got You Covered. Carmen was a member of Hemphill Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, Lady Shriners, and was a Masonic widow. She enjoyed spending time with members from her church groups and social clubs. Daniel would like to thank everyone of Carmen's friends and family who visited her and kept her in good spirits during the last 22 months, and thank you to all her doctors, Shay and Angela, the caregivers at ARC, Delores, Cecilia, Raquel, and Veronica, her friends. A very special thank you to Alex Sr. and Ernestine Arteaga for their unselfish help in our time of need this past year; to you two, much is owed. SURVIVORS: Carmen was survived by her son, Daniel M. Barrientes: sister, Marcie Cowger; five nieces; and one nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019