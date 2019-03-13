Carmen Clayton Palmer FORT WORTH--Carmen Clayton Palmer, known as "CC" to her grandchildren, died peacefully Sunday morning, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by her children. Mrs. Palmer was 89. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in the Leonard Chapel at First United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Union Gospel Mission or to a , in her memory, is suggested. Born Aug. 22, 1929, in Fort Worth, Carmen spent most of life here, with interludes living in La Jolla, Calif., Montreux, Switzerland, Marbella, Spain, and Houston, Texas. She attended Kemper Hall of St Mary's Girls School, graduated from R.L. Paschal High School, and attended Fairmont Casings and Texas Christian University. Carmen was the last grandchild of Ruben Mardes Clayton of the Muleshoe Ranch in West Texas, and daughter of Charles Fielding Clayton, M.D., and Maxine Irvine Clayton. Dr. Clayton left the family ranch to develop an orthopedic practice in Fort Worth becoming the first orthopedic surgeon in Tarrant County. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carmen was deeply loved and sustained by her family. She was active in the community through the Junior League, trooping with the scholastic theater program, and doing extensive work for the Fort Worth Chapter of the Humane Society. She sang for many years in the Fort Worth First Methodist Church choir. Carmen shared a creative spirit with her children and nurtured it in all those around her. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Thomas Costain Palmer; son, Clayton Kingsbery Stripling; granddaughter, Darragh Costain Stripling; and three siblings, Joyce Clayton Phillips, Fielding Clayton and Dr Irvin Clayton. SURVIVORS: Carmen will be greatly missed by all the surviving members of her extensive family, including her children and their spouses, Wesley Capers Stripling IV and Gerri, Sharon Anne Stripling Worcester and the Hon. John Edwin Worcester, Mary Alice Palmer and fiance, David Fowler; grandchildren, Barney Bowie Holland and Adrian Holland, Maj. Clayton Stripling Holland and Erin Holland and their children, Leah, Emma and Barret, Walker Kingsbery Holland and fiancee, Alejandra Contreras, and Wesley Capers "Cape" Stripling V; and by her nieces, nephews and cousins and their families.



