Carmi Charles Allred ARLINGTON--Carmi Charles Allred, a retired American Airlines flight engineer, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Carmi was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Tulsa, Okla., to William Carmi "Bunch" Allred and Charlotte Butteiger Allred. He graduated from Liberal High School in Kansas and attended Fort Hays State University, Wichita State University, Oklahoma Panhandle A&M, and Texas Christian University. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he joined American Airlines and flew for 37 years as a flight engineer. He married Twila Pruett of Beaver, Okla., in 1951 and raised three children, Steven, Shawna, and Lisa, in North Richland Hills, Texas. After Twila's death, he married Marietta Hughes and resided in Arlington, Texas, throughout retirement. Carmi was known for his good sense of humor and friendly disposition. He always looked forward to meeting up with other American Airlines retirees at their regular "Over The Hill Gang" lunches. He also enjoyed supporting the successes of his children, including his youngest, Lisa, winning the title of Miss Texas USA in 1983. Carmi was a skillful mechanic, even owning his own gas station/repair shop for a while. But he is best remembered in his natural habitat of his well-equipped garage and those 1970s jumpsuits! The comfort of his patriarchal presence and reassuring stability will be both missed and treasured. Carmi was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary McMullen. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marietta, and her children, Paul Hughes (Brenda) and Connie Hughes, as well as her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren; his children, Steve Allred, Shawna Wheeler, and Lisa Parks; his grandchildren, Angela Allred Kornegay (Nick), Alex Allred (Logan), and Kenny Wheeler; and his great-grandchildren, Ethan Kornegay and Elliott Kornegay.