Carol A. Anderson BEDFORD -- Carol A. Anderson, of Bedford, Texas, died on March 22, 2020 at the age of 74. Family and friends visited her sharing stories and laughter. SERVICE: She will be interred with husband, John at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. She was born on July 5, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald Butcher and Jo Ann Scheibel. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. She was a loving spouse for nearly 49 years to her late husband, John Anderson. They loved to travel, and they enjoyed seeing friends at their favorite local spots. Carol started her career as a flight attendant for United Airlines in the 1970s. Carol later worked for the Bedford Police Department. Later, she returned as a flight attendant for American Airlines. Carol was a member of St. Michael's church in Bedford. She is preceded in death by her husband, John, her father, Gerald Butcher, her stepfather, Edward Scheibel, and her stepson Mark Anderson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her mom, Jo Ann Scheibel; her sons, Brian (Vicki) Anderson, Brent (Sarah) Anderson, and Barry Anderson; her step-son, John (Amelia) Anderson; her step-daughter, Mary (Lee) Czuchra; her brothers, Thomas (Sharon) Butcher, Daniel (Sue) Butcher; and her sister, Mary Lou (Donald) Harrington; her grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Rudy, her beloved bird of 26 years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020