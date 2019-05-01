Carol Ann Bay NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Carol Ann "Spitzer Reyna" Bay, 83, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at her home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Saturday, May 4. at American Legion Post 379 in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you be kind to each other, donate to , or tell a risque joke in Carol's honor. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Martha; brother, Harold; and stepson, Charles Bay III. Her legacy lives on in her three children, eight stepchildren, 28 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. An avid liker of Facebook posts, Garfield aficionado, and lover of all things Aldi--Carol was known for her fierce wit and keen sense of humor. She loved the weekend and, before she retired, wasn't too fond of Mondays. She was also known to enjoy a glass of White Merlot, with two ice cubes, every evening at 5. In 1979 Carol met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Bay while working at Goldblatt's Warehouse in Chicago, Ill. They married in 1980, loaded up their car and moved to Texas where they lived happily for the past 39 years. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at VITAS Healthcare for the care and attention they gave to Carol during her illness. Their kindness and compassion can never be repaid.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary