Carol Ann Lee FORT WORTH--Carol Ann Hamberlin Lee passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. SERVICE: Private burial with services to be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the South Central Alliance of Churches in Fort Worth. Carol was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Spearsville, La. She was loving and kind with a wonderful sense of humor, many saying the sweetest person they knew. She had a brilliant scientific mind and received three degrees in microbiology: B.S. from TCU, M.S. from UTA, and Ph.D. from UNT, after which she studied autoimmune diseases at TCOM. Carol and her late husband, Vernon, of 53 years traveled to 59 countries; riding elephants in India and exploring Nepal among her favorites. She was a member of University Christian Church, saying, "God created the universe and set it free," generously helping others in need. Her family thanks her doctors, nurses, aides and friends at dialysis and her residence. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and granddaughter. SURVIVORS: Nana adored her grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., Paul, Ethan, Elijah, Cielo, and Eero. She is also survived by her children, Vernon Jr. (Alison), Kenneth (Lisa) and Megan (Steve); and her sisters, Martha and Donna.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020