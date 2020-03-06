|
|
Carol Ann Roe NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Carol "Kim" Ann Roe, 79, of North Richland Hills, Texas was called by the Lord on February 28, 2020. Carol was born November 27, 1940 in Claremont, New Hampshire. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday March 8th, 3 p.m., at College Hill Church of Christ, 7447 N College Cir, North Richland Hills, TX 76180. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to https://www.kidney.org/support. Kim married the love of her life, Joe Roe Sr., at age 18. They started their marriage in Fontana, California. Joe worked on the railroad and transferred to Topeka, Kansas. They were there for two decades and then transferred to North Texas. After Joe's retirement they moved to Streetman, Texas where they lived until Joe's passing. Kim then moved to North Richland Hills to live with her daughter, Sheri Lee. Kim enjoyed what the world had to offer a self described Staunch Republican with an artful eye for all things creative: painting; ceramics; stained glass; jewelry making but most notably her cake decorating business. Kim won many awards for her cakes. On each of her wedding cakes she would leave a tiny hidden deer. It was her special and subtle way she would sign her work. Kim and Joe enjoyed weather spotting and amateur ham radio operating. Kim also had top score in her firearms class in which she was the only woman beating out many men in a time when life was different. Another of Kim's passions was making sure she attended every school function or extracurricular activity for her children and grandchildren. After the children grew to adults she focused her attention on raising and showing German Shepard and Brittany Spaniel dogs. She worked with the Denton County American Kennel Club. She also visited nursing homes, bringing comfort with her therapy dogs. Kim was greeted in Heaven by: Joe Roe, Sr.; parents: John E. Bayliss; Helena Blanche Jamroz. Grandmother: Clara Bayliss and stepmother Dorothy Bayliss. SURVIVORS: Kim is survived by her four children: Joe Roe, Jr.; Sheri Lee and Jeffrey Norris; Lauri Smith; John and Kathleen Roe II. Grandchildren: Nathan Smith; Eric and Jessica Smith; Aprill and Alex Alvarado; David Roe; Allen and Jenny Roe; Holly Norris; Heather Norris; Jennifer Roe. Great grandchild: Brody Roe. Siblings: Joyce Woodes, John Bayliss of New Hampshire. Her fur babies Tramp and J.R.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020