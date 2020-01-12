|
Carol Sawyer HURST--Carol Ann (Bonesteel) Sawyer ("G-Ma") passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home in Hurst, Texas. She was 73 years old at the time of her passing. Carol was born in Troy, NY on June 28, 1946 but called Texas her home for 41 years until her passing. She was the daughter of the late Lester E. Bonesteel (1920-2005) and Betty L (Kelley) Bonesteel (1922 1994). Carol is survived by her three children, Vicki L Sawyer, Tami R (Sawyer) Chamlee and David H Sawyer, Jr; six grandchildren, Cristopher Sawyer, Seth Chamlee, Verona Sawyer, David (Trey) H Sawyer III, Jude Sawyer and Isla Sawyer; and a brother, Raymond Bonesteel. Carol donated her body to UT Southwestern Medical Center and did not want a service; we are honoring her wishes. For those who would like to send your condolences, she would have preferred a donation to help others instead. Two of these programs are the (https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app326a?10327.donation=form1&df_id=103 27&set.TributeType=MEMORIAL&set.TributeFirstName=&NONCE_TOKEN=DEC69E965395CB799 9F62E32BC0AC94E) and the North Texas Humane Society (https://hsnt.salsalabs.org/tribute/index.html). If you are able to donate, please do so in Carol's name. Mom ... G-Ma ... Grandma ... you are and will be missed terribly, but we know you are getting caught up on the latest hip-hop and watching over us!!! "Love You ... Bye"
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020