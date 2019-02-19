Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
(214) 363-5401
For more information about
Carol Towne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Towne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Zieve Towne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann Zieve Towne Obituary
Carol Ann Zieve Towne DALLAS--Carol Ann Zieve Towne passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Sparkman/Hillcrest Chapel, Dallas. Visitation; 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Reposing at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Park, P.O. Box 710759, Dallas, TX 75371. Carol was born in Big Spring, Texas, on December 27. She was the loving mother of Andrea Towne Sanger (husband, Steve) and Jeff Towne (wife, Amy); sister of Rick Zieve (wife, Catherine); and devoted daughter of Marilyn Gibbons Zieve Gibbons. She was adored as "Cici" by her grandchildren, Nathan Towne (10), Lucas Towne (7), Elizabeth Sanger (7), and Colin Sanger (4). Carol was predeceased by husband, Steve Towne, and father, Robert Zieve.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now