Carol Ann Zieve Towne DALLAS--Carol Ann Zieve Towne passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Sparkman/Hillcrest Chapel, Dallas. Visitation; 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Reposing at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Park, P.O. Box 710759, Dallas, TX 75371. Carol was born in Big Spring, Texas, on December 27. She was the loving mother of Andrea Towne Sanger (husband, Steve) and Jeff Towne (wife, Amy); sister of Rick Zieve (wife, Catherine); and devoted daughter of Marilyn Gibbons Zieve Gibbons. She was adored as "Cici" by her grandchildren, Nathan Towne (10), Lucas Towne (7), Elizabeth Sanger (7), and Colin Sanger (4). Carol was predeceased by husband, Steve Towne, and father, Robert Zieve.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019