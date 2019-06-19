Carol Beth Wamsley TYLER--Carol Beth Lindland Wamsley entered the Lord's presence on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her. She bravely and courageously fought breast cancer and all its complications. Through her battle, Carol gave us all reason to admire her courage and strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth on Birchman Avenue. MEMORIALS: Those wishing to honor Carol may make a donation in her name to the FWCD library, Hospice of East Texas, or sponsor a child through Compassion International. Carol was born in Nyack, N.Y., the middle child of Tory and Flo Lindland. She graduated from Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago, and began a career in banking. She met the love of her life, Allen Wamsley, a banking customer who worked in the same building for Mobil Oil. They married July 28, 1979, and moved to Texas, settling first in Houston, then in Fort Worth. Carol continued in banking until the birth of their daughter, Alison Beth, in 1990. When Alison entered kindergarten at Fort Worth Country Day school, Carol began a new career at the school's library - a job she thoroughly enjoyed that allowed her to use her creative and organizational gifts, as well as her love for helping both kids and teachers. When Carol retired in 2017, she moved to Tyler, to be close to her daughter; her son-in-law, Dan; and the light of her life, granddaughter, Hailey Beth. Carol lived life to the fullest. She loved adventure, enjoyed traveling, and took advantage of new opportunities. She enjoyed being outside in God's creation, saw beauty all around her, and loved a good pizza! She was kind and compassionate and had a deep faith in the Lord. SURVIVORS: Carol is survived by her mother, Florence Lindland; sisters, Nancy Mahler and Susan Sorensen; her precious daughter, Alison Wamsley Burgett; son-in-law, Dan Burgett; granddaughter, Hailey Beth; and numerous nieces and nephews.



