Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Carol Frances Nelms

Carol Frances Nelms Obituary
Carol Frances Nelms FORT WORTH--Carol Frances Nelms, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Carol was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Creighton, Neb., to Earl and Esther Stolp. She was a graduate of the Arlington Heights High School. Carol loved to play bridge and Mahjong, and also, in her younger years, she enjoyed sailing, playing golf and tennis. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of over 50 years, Louis Nelms. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her precious memories are her sister, Sandra Page; niece, Lisa Kaye Ward; nephew, Collin G. Richardson III and his wife, Elizabeth; great-niece, Heather Ward; great-nephews, Travis Littig and Kaleb Richardson; and other relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
