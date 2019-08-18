|
|
Carol Franklin FORT WORTH--Carol Franklin, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Greenwood. Carol had a Master's degree and after a lengthy career in banking, she retired as a vice president. Carol made friends wherever she went. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed quilting. She enjoyed her social clubs and bingo. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James Gerald Franklin. SURVIVORS: Brother, Rich Bothroyd and wife, Jeri; sister, Diane Johnson and husband, Wayne; son, Robert Frank Eldridge and wife, Carol; daughters, Beth Riley and husband, Barry, and Patricia Palmer; stepsons, James Franklin and Thomas Franklin; seven grandchildren; and 17.5 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019