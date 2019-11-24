Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Mansfield, TX
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Carol Hauser Esstman MANSFIELD--Carol Hauser Esstman, 79, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Mansfield. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mansfield. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. Interment: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mansfield Methodist Hospital, Mansfield ISD Educational Foundation, St. John's Lutheran Church Mansfield, PEO, or a . Carol was born May 19, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., to Vernon and Virginia Hauser. She grew up in St. Louis, but lived in Kansas City, Mo., Arlington, Texas, Vernon Hills, Ill., and finally retired in Mansfield, Texas. Carol loved Mansfield where she has lived for the past 27 years. She was involved in many organizations here: Mansfield Women's Club, advisory board member at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, Mansfield Arts Commission, PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Walnut Creek Country Club and St. John's Lutheran Church. Carol also loved spending time in Ruidoso, N.M., where she and Ed had a home next door to Ed's brother, Mike and Julie. She loved going to the mountains and opened her home to friends and family alike. Carol was predeceased by her parents and her cousin (sister), Marlene Daugherty. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ed Esstman; her beloved daughter, Angela Esstman Johnson and husband, Rife; precious grandsons, Leif, Brady and Logan Johnson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet and Leo Dressel, Dana and Al Peterfeso, and Julie and Mike Esstman; cousins, Pam and Mike Clark, Diane and Jim Gummersheimer; many nieces and nephews; and an endless circle of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -