Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes
Carol Helen Bell


1930 - 2020
Carol Helen Bell Obituary
Carol Helen Bell BURLESON--Carol H. Bell, 89, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Carol was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 16, 1930, and was married to Robert R Bell on Aug. 15, 1954, in Decatur, Ill. She graduated from Maryville College with a music degree had a passion for playing the piano and organ. SURVIVORS: Carol is survived by daughters, Kathy O'Dillon, Diana Blain, and Virginia Fisher; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
