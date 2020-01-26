|
|
Carol Helen Bell BURLESON--Carol H. Bell, 89, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Carol was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 16, 1930, and was married to Robert R Bell on Aug. 15, 1954, in Decatur, Ill. She graduated from Maryville College with a music degree had a passion for playing the piano and organ. SURVIVORS: Carol is survived by daughters, Kathy O'Dillon, Diana Blain, and Virginia Fisher; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020