Carol Kay Alexander FORT WORTH--Carol Kay Alexander, 80, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Carol was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Israel Baxter Standifer and Muriel Turner Standifer. Carol was a devoted Christian who lived a life of love and faith. Throughout her life, these traits were seen and felt by those who were lucky to meet or know her. Her presence will truly be missed. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Gus A. Jones and John Paul Alexander. SURVIVORS: Sons, Andy Jones and daughter-in-law, Tina, Paul Jones, and Darryl Jones and daughter-in-law, Brenda; grandchildren, Justin, Tiffany, Zachary, Alexander, Brittany and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, Marshall, Tessla, Haizlee and Harper; sister, JoAnn Bullock; niece, Paula Long and family; niece, JoAnna Tupa and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
