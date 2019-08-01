Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Carol Marsh Hairelson ROANOKE -- Carol Marsh Hospers Hairelson, 65, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Carol graduated from Southwest High School, class of 1971. She worked as a loan officer in the mortgage industry for many years until her stroke in 2012. She was preceded in death by loved ones; stepmother, Shirley Hospers; father, Neal Hospers; mother, Pat Hospers; and brother, Bob Hospers. SURVIVORS: Husband of 34 years, John Kelley Hairelson, Roanoke, Texas; daughters, Mary Suzanne Merrell and husband, Christian James Deane, Queen Creek, Ariz., Kristen Nicole Barron and husband, Jesse Daniel Barron, Keller, Texas; son, Shaun Kelley Hairelson and wife, Jennifer Anne Hairelson, Rhome, Texas; grandchildren, Katlin Stanley, Jack Hairelson, Sadie Hairelson; and sister, Julie Hospers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019
